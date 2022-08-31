Velas Market Capitalization Tops $94.98 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $94.98 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,344,888,240 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

