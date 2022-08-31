VeraOne Price Hits $54.46 on Top Exchanges (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for $54.46 or 0.00270376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeraOne has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $18,191.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SORA (XOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013475 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.
VeraOne Profile
VeraOne (CRYPTO:VRO) is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
