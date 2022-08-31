Verasity (VRA) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $48.90 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000304 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00156998 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

