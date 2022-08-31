Verge Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Verge has a market cap of $54.77 million and $14.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00028918 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00275722 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000388 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,854,138 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
