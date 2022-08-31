Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

