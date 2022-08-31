Veritable L.P. Has $304,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

