VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $30,851.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00411967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015556 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,139,461 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.