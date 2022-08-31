Vesper 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,100.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002709 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $104,100.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00433456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00826645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,781,991 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

Buying and Selling Vesper

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

