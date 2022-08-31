Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $2,776.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00269428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

