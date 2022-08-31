Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 3,072 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,032,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,703.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $14,654.22.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $458.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 368,308 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

