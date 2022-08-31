VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

