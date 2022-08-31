Vidulum (VDL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,915.00

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Vidulum has a market cap of $740,215.13 and approximately $1,915.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.