VIDY Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $77,167.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.