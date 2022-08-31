Vidya (VIDYA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $934,729.00

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Vidya has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $934,729.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,045,269 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

