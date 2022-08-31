VIMworld Market Capitalization Hits $13.64 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $176,413.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

