Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Vossloh Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOS stock opened at €34.55 ($35.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a 1 year high of €49.45 ($50.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.84 million and a P/E ratio of 29.28.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

