VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,638,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

VOXX International Stock Down 2.3 %

VOXX opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

