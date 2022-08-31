Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WAC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €16.82 ($17.16) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($31.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

