Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Cap of $720,773.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $720,773.00 and $247,195.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00432043 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00823062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015307 BTC.
About Wall Street Games
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Wall Street Games Coin Trading
