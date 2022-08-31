WanSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $783,971.97 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $783,971.97 and approximately $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

