Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.45 Million

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $79,291.29 and approximately $4.45 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $16.96 or 0.00084024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008904 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

