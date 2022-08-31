Waves Ducks (EGG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Waves Ducks coin can now be purchased for $24.29 or 0.00119239 BTC on exchanges. Waves Ducks has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $19,632.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Ducks alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Waves Ducks Profile

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Buying and Selling Waves Ducks

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Ducks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Ducks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Ducks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.