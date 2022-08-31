WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $213.86 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $213.86 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,923,730,475 coins and its circulating supply is 2,143,929,069 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

