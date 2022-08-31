WaykiChain Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and $387,603.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.