Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

