WiBX Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One WiBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. WiBX has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $20,659.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WiBX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WiBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX (CRYPTO:WBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WiBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WiBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.