William C. Martin Buys 10,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Immersion Trading Up 1.2 %

Immersion stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Get Immersion alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immersion Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on IMMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.