Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Gene H. Wickes Sells 10,000 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.07. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

