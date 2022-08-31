WINkLink Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.28 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $109.88 million and approximately $33.28 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00439976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015240 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.