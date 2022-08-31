Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

A number of research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

