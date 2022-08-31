Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.16 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $31,210.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00009997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.37 or 0.07737558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00160920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00267614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00744876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00571430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

