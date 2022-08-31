Woodcoin Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00009997 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $31,210.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.37 or 0.07737558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00160920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00267614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00744876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00571430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.