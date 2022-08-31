Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Buys $47,925.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WWD opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

