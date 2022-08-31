Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $20,077.06 or 0.99813808 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.97 billion and $276.03 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058059 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024042 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,760 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

