W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 17,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,544,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 14.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $898.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $5,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,702.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,183,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,152,606 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $3,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

