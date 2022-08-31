X-CASH Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,063.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.