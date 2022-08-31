XMON (XMON) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

XMON (XMON) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. XMON has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and $1.57 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $28,023.83 or 1.39170591 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons. XMON’s official website is 0xmons.xyz/#.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

