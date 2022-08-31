xRhodium Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $279,402.83 and $2,643.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003016 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001150 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

