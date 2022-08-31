XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $102.96 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $102.96 million and $1.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

