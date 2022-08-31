YAM V3 Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $1.96 million and $162,635.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,112,733 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

