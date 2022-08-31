Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 10,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,927,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
