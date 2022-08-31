Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 10,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,927,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 114.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 108,323 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

