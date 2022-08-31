Ycash Price Hits $0.0676 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $866,455.68 and approximately $524.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00300238 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00113770 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00078124 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Flux (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000266 BTC.
Ycash Coin Profile
Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,824,809 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ycash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
