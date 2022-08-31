Ycash Price Hits $0.0676 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $866,455.68 and approximately $524.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00300238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00113770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00078124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,824,809 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.