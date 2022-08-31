YIELD App (YLD) Achieves Market Cap of $17.82 Million

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and $213,678.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

