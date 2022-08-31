Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.31 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002389 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $56.20 million and $13.31 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 18% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
