Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $152,965.87 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $152,965.87 and approximately $63,125.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.39 or 1.00016383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021982 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

