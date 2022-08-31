Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $152,965.87 and $63,125.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

