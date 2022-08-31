YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $972,111.38 and $3,783.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.