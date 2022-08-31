ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $131,541.57 and approximately $38.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

