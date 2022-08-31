Zero Trading Down 0.5% This Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $98,627.39 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00301594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00113692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,835,027 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

