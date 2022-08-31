Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101.20 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $482.04 million and approximately $101.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00478487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.01916759 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00247340 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,528,024,879 coins and its circulating supply is 13,236,557,726 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

